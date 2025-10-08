I recently finished my 8-part U.S Constitution Series, which you can check out here in case you missed it. But I wanted to share some thoughts, that I found quite interesting.

First I want to thank all of you that read, and shared it, it really is a valuable document to be understood. Unfortunately, not enough Americans really take the time to read it. I judge not, I am an absolute history nut and it still took me until my later years to read it. But, I digress, I do thank you for taking the time out of your busy day to read my posts.

So now the interesting issue at hand. It was an 8 part series and I tried to break it up into digestible sections which could be read in smaller amounts of time. But suprisingly enough after every post I dropped, like clockwork, I would get the inevitable unsubscribed emails a few at a time. Within minutes of each post. This made me wonder why the U.S Constitution was so offensive that it would make people unsubscribe so quickly. I thought it was strange.

I have been straight forward that I am a Christian Pro-America, Pro-Trump, ProLaw Enforcement and Anti-Illegal Alien, Anti deep state (Democrat and Rino) etc. But nothing caused the string of unsubscribes as my Constitution series did. Was it that offensive to some? Apparently so, and that is ok. I absolutely respect their right and freedom to not subscribe.

I do appreciate even more those of you that not only read through the entire series but shared it and restacked it as well. For that I am humbled and thankful. I am here just trying to do my part to decipher and understand all that is going on in America today. I pray for our country to be the shining beacon on the hill once again. I believe that if it is God’s will, it will happen again.

I appreciate your time and support!

-Patriot Historian 76

