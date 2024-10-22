First and foremost, I will make it clear Jesus Christ is my Savior and I support Donald Trump and Making America Great Again 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 That being said, I wanted to share my thoughts on the upcoming election and how some people still cannot see the clear choice in from of them.

As we are now within weeks of the election it seems the left are back to their old playbook of -isms, racism, racism, nazism, etc. But they still cannot come up with a good reason, to vote for their candidate. It is still all about Hate Trump! I will say I have seen more and more RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) step forward and drop the veil of who they are. I say good for them, stop lying to the American people and acting like there is a choice. The uniparty is a real thing and it has reared its ugly head.

As for the fake news and social media, I continually see the same insults of Trump and Trump supporters, we are grifters, losers, nazis, dumb, racists, felon supporters, etc. Yet they cannot make any arguments as to why? I have seen the question asked repeatedly, what do you support about Harris or Biden, etc. and it always they same lies, they care about the middle class, they are for the people, Trump is just for billionaires, and wants to cut Social Security, raise taxes, etc. dictator, blah, blah, blah!

I am always perplexed because everything in the above paragraph because it is 100% a lie, no question, hard stop a lie.

The Democrats/RINOs have bathed in the wealth of America and hung Americans out to dry, plain and simple. They always raise out taxes, the absolute crap line about the wealthy paying their fair share ALWAYS raises taxes for the middle class, up to the point that they have essentially ended the middle class and made the wealth gap even greater. Make no mistake, they are the wealthy and I don’t hear them gloating about how much extra they are paying!

They have opened our borders, sent billions of dollars to foreign countries, many of which we may have never heard of and will find every excuse in the book to not support Americans. Their ultimate goal is to have so many Americans on social services, because that gives them greater control. It expands government, thereby spending more money and rinse and repeat!

This is all by design. Our self-reliance is what the government fears most, our ability to question and demand accountability is their down fall and they know this. That’s why they want us divided, distracted, and uneducated.

When I see Donald J. Trump, I understand he is not a perfect man, but I genuinely ask are you perfect? I know I am not, Jesus died for my sins too. So let’s step back from judging for a minute. There are two reasons I support Donald Trump, the first is what he stands for and the second is the fact that the uniparty has done everything in their power to try and stop him.

So let’s look at these items separately, if after this you don’t support him. God Bless you and have a great day!

First, what does he stand for. Make America Great Again is not just a slogan, it is a movement and yes if you are an American Citizen on the left this means making America great for you also. How is this considered extremism? Trump wants to cut taxes on tips, social security, with first responders and God willing in many more places. He wants to secure our borders, deporting those that have broken the law. Make us Energy independent, end inflation and defend our Constitution. I will put a link to his Agenda 47 here if you are interested in more information. You may see what the media is saying about him is not true, but I leave that there for you to research and decide.

The second compelling reason, is how the establishment has gone after him and I am not just talking the media. Which that info itself is bad, with nearly 85%-90% negative coverage. But the uniparty as well, they have impeached him twice, arrested him, indicted him and convicted him. They have gone after him personally, his family and his business. Now I can hear all the arguments, you see that’s why we shouldn’t vote for him, but I disagree with every one of you, each of these are a reason to vote for him. If you look at each of these individual items you would see they were frivolous, unfounded, weaponization of the justice system and in some cases illegal. I believe Trumps name will be cleared of every one of these items. They are just examples of the extent they will go to keep Trump out of power. So ask yourself why? We have seen other politicians partake in heinous acts and they always get away with it, yet they throw the heavy hand of the law at Trump. If you are honest with yourself, you will understand this demonstrates how the Government can come after YOU if they wanted to!

The above two items are stark differences to any democratic agenda, the one thing they are great at is lying to you. Creating the problem and then telling you they are the solution. Oh and the last item I have to say which still shocks me to read even now. Is why didn’t Trump fix everything during his four years in office, and the GOP was in control of the House e and Senate for the first two years. Ok, this one is laughable because I would hope and pray that everyday Americans held every politician to that standard of fixing our country. Over the last 50 years, almost every major name has been in office and in many occasions in charge of the three parts of government and they have always, made things worse. So to act like all those uniparty saviors are going to all of a sudden step forward and fix things, you are sadly mistaken, they did everything in their power to stop Trump in those four years.

WHY? please ask yourself why? he wasn’t a dictator, he was cutting taxes, made us energy independent, cut regulations, supported minorities, did more for black and hispanics, than any prior President before or since. They tried to stopped this and if you support this, ask yourself why do you support making America great! Genuinely, I can’t say this in any stronger terms, WHY?

In two weeks time we are going to see a show bigger than anything sporting event, musical event or political event combined. We will do our Constitutional duty to elect our next United States President. I don’t say this lightly, do your research, look at the facts, this is a choice between good and evil, the uniparty and the people. Last time I checked We the People are the ones who choose, so choose! Time to VOTE!

I ask our Lord Jesus to bless each and every one of us in our choice, and may America continue to be blessed! God Bless You and God Bless the United States of America!

Nothing Can Stop What is Coming!

