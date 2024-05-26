America, has come to a crossroads. It is not the first time, yet it is equally as important. This time it is our generations turn to make the choice. We see the politicians, the media and everything around us claiming the end is near. It is an emergency, deadlines, timelines, shut downs, etc. This over injected fear is by design, which has created the atmosphere of urgency to either get some to act now without thinking and in many cases get others so desensitized they will not realize the edge is near until they fall of the cliff. America is at the cliff!

We as Americans, are led to believe that America is such a cesspool of division, discrimination, filth, a place to apologize for and be ashamed of. Yet, ironically those that want us to believe this are enjoying all the fruits of the American dream, telling us America is bad, while they are living all the greatness America has to offer and claiming this using the freedoms and liberties that the U.S Constitution has protected.

America is not perfect, no place really is but it is our country, our home. Which brings me back to the choice we all have. It is not about color, religion or ethnicity. It is about be American or Non-American, that is simply the choice. America, is a melting pot, I heard this statement all through my historical studies and there is some validity to it which I respect. America did and still does have an immigration system. Anyone who says otherwise, is plain lying to you. We do have a legal means of anyone in the world having the opportunity to become an America Citizen.

Again back to our choice, we have to restore the pride of our American Flag, in our country. If you so choose, we have to show our pride in America! Be a part of your local politics, take the control back. No one will come into our neighborhoods to make things right, they will only come to create chaos and take them over. Only we as Americans can stop that, join neighborhood groups, local school boards, City councils, State offices and even up to Federal representation. The point is we have to stop giving so much control to those that DO NOT have our best interest in mind.

This November we will have our opportunity to choose, we can put America First or continue the status quo of its downfall and takeover. The choice is transparently obvious. We need to vote for what is best for America, take the time to learn who is best for your community and vote for them. This is not about any one candidate, because not one candidate can save America. Only American Patriots can save America and being an American Patriot is not a bad word nor something to be ashamed of. This is our homeland we can control its future and leave a legacy for future generations we can be spud of . One day we will look back at this turning point and have to answer what you were doing when given the choice.

I CHOOSE AMERICA! I will in every way that I can, I will do my best to educate myself and those willing to listen. I will learn my rights protected by the U.S Constitution and teach them to my children. I will pray, yes pray to my savior Jesus Christ that America will be blessed once again.

All my posts are reader-supported, please feel free to subscribe to a Free or Paid account. Your time and support is appreciated.

Share