Although this clip is from the 2016 election cycle it is very applicable today. One of the very resounding themes that then candidate Trump tried to instill in American patriots was the winning attitude. We as Americans deserved to win, and win we shall!

Let’s go back a little further than 2016, I still remember in the 1990's when they started passing out participation trophies and certificates and I knew then that something was off. As a competitor, I never wanted to settle for one of those. Earning and winning a first place trophy was satisfying in every way. You trained, you competed and were rewarded with that first place title. you WON and that was ok.

I knew then that it was the beginning of the end. I can confirm now it was, it taught people to lose and be okay with it. It taught that if you just showed up, you would be rewarded. You would get a “good job,” along with everyone else. But hey, don’t feel bad everyone did a great job.

First Place trophies were diluted, with participation trophies of equal size, High School Diplomas were diluted with diplomas for just about every grade now down to daycare. This goes on and on throughput everything in America now. It is the true socialist mentality of equality, why teach children to strive for first, when you can tear down those in front and bring everyone down to last.

It’s ok to be competitive, in fact it’s natural to our survival. We have to learn how to win and not settle for second place, not settle for the participation trophy.

That's the central theme of the ruling elite and their message for We the People. Just be happy losing, that's all you will ever get. After 2016 President Trump changed that, he showed us the sweet taste of victory and it is AWESOME.

Since then although we still lose some, winning is becoming more and more frequent. We are competing again, we are fighting again. We are wining again and damn it feels good. On November 5th with our Lord Jesus Christ in our hearts we will win again and it will truly be the beginning of their end. It’s going to be biblical!

