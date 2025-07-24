This is the first time I have taken an older post and added to it, in this case it just seemed so warranted. I am going to drop the link for the original post here from July 12, 2025:

The Bongino Rule is in full effect

But in a nutshell, on Friday June 11, 2025, the media was ablaze with breaking news that Deputy Director of the FBI, Dan Bongino was going to resign. He had even not shown up to work because he was so distraught. Then it quickly morphed into Director of the FBI, Kash Patel was also going to quit and both because they needed President Trump to fire Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the Epstein client list or lack thereof.

Every Major news source was breaking the news so that made me think of well Dan Bongino of course. For long time listeners, Dan Bongino coined the Dan Bongino Rule which stated if something is printed in the media give it a minimum of 48 hours before reacting. Because normally the source is debunked, or the truth is revealed. So try not to get too emotional over a headline because most of the time, if not all of the time it is just Fake News!

On the same day, Director Patel, debunked his intent to resign, by June 14th President Trump had spoken with Deputy Director Bongino, reaffirmed his support for Attorney General Bondi and confirmed the Administration is aligned and strong and continuing with the peoples work.

President Trump did get backlash and got nearly every democrat and the media demanding he release the Epstein List, now that is a turn of direction. So what did President Trump do, ordered the release of the files.

CBS News: Trump orders Bondi to seek release of Jeffrey Epstein-related grand jury testimony

The New York Times: Trump Tells Bondi to Seek Release of Epstein Grand Jury Testimony

From a standpoint of finding out the truth, this is great news, if you get them to ask for it, it seams easier to release and with no push back. But I don’t think thats the story, the Epstein files although horrendous and believe me horrendous need to be disinfected by truth and transparency need to come to light so those guilty can be help accountable. We will add more to this later.

I believe the real story that the Bongino story was meant to cover up is truly breaking news. You see the Media has mastered the art of changing the narrative and controlling the flow of news. Since the Bongino story has largely fizzled out, it brings us to the true headlining story.

On July 18th, the Director of National Intelligence issued a press release

New Evidence of Obama Administration Conspiracy to Subvert President Trump’s 2016 Victory and Presidency

Resulting in a Strike Force being formed by the Department of Justice. Now that seams like a strange thing. I will have a post forthcoming on this topic as it deserves its own post. But in the meantime just understand the Fake News will go out of their way to downplay this and change the news narrative. They were trying to get ahead of this and hoped they could turn Trump Supporters against him and each other.

Rest assured Patriots, we knew this was coming. They want us fighting, they want us divided, they want us so overwhelmed with one thing that we will not see their treasonous acts.

The best thing we can do is share the truth far and wide, I have been reading many “MAGA” supporters supposedly turning on President Trump because he is not moving fast enough, there are no arrests and when you call out the left their answer is what about the right. The focus is criminals regardless if they have a “D” or “R’” by their name need to be help accountable. It is classic how critical and in depth “Trump Supporters” all of a sudden get when calling out MAGA, where have they been the last 4 years, or 50 years for that matter.

America FIRST, means America First! Let’s stay strong and focused Patriots, this is only the beginning, the information war will accelerate but we need to do our due diligence and never give up on taking back our country.

God Bless You and God Bless America! 🇺🇸

