There is a very distinct difference in those two titles above. Our Founding Fathers fought for us to be individual States untied with the least amount of federal oversight as possible.

We have never been meant to have the federal government running our daily lives as that gives a very small group of individuals the power to be corrupted and tyrannical.

This is a very important lesson we have forgotten today. We were meant to operate at the local level because when you have one federal government which is comprised of one president, or 100 state senators or 435 congressional members. It is easier to corrupt, buy off, blackmail or coerce any number or all of them.

Now I am not saying every representative is corrupt but if we look at the current state of affairs we can clearly see that the majority are not operating autonomously and doing what best for the constituents. So we will leave that there.

But now if you look at the 50 states individually, they each have their own executive, legislative and judicial branches. Then if you go further you have your county supervisors and city mayors. This makes it more difficult for corruption to breed. Not impossible as we still have to hold representatives accountable, however just more difficult.

Another very important distinction is not only to prevent corruption but to celebrate the differences in each state. We are 50 individual states and the laws on the west coast should not be the same as the east coast. We have northern states, southern states. Mountainous states, desert states, farm lands, the open plains, etc.

Now keep in mind, I say this in the strongest terms possible, we are all Americans! First and for most, we should be Americans regardless of race, color, creed or religion. The one thing the federal governments job should be is to protect American sovereignty against all enemies foreign and domestic.

With that exception in mind the states should have their own constitutions and every individual of that state has their right to choose representatives of that state. I don't agree with how some states are run, democrat run in particularly but I have that right and choice to live there or not.

What I do not agree with is politics being stolen in an effort to convert states that have been historically conservative to liberal. But I digress as this is a topic for another post.

As I was saying states should be different that's what makes the United States unique and we can choose to have representatives represent us in the federal government to keep that states interest intact. That's what we are all about.

We were not meant to be run from the top down, we were meant to live from the bottom up. Chose the city, county and state that represents who we are and what we believe in.

These differences should be celebrated, we are a collective of 50 individual states with limited federal government. We are not the Federal States of America, we are the United States of America.

God bless the U.S.A!!!

