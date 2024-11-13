Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

Jules Powellhi
Nov 13

Take the bull by the horns and throw it down! The Senate and the congress need to quit their squabbling and get the job done! Stop ✋ acting like children who may have had their place in line taken away!

Instead act like mature adults and get down to the business that you were elected to do!

If a seasoned congressman or Senator don’t want to do job without picking a fight, they can clean out their desk and go home!🏡

Enough said!

