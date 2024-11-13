As many of us Proud Americans are celebrating the Trump Landslide just a week ago, not everyone is embracing the victory. I am not talking about the democrats as we already know they are not happy, more like a little disconnected from reality but that’s a different story.

I am talking about Congress, the House and the Senate. Specifically the Republican House and the Senate. What is going on over there? We have all heard how Mitch McConnell quickly scrambled to stack the deck with Anti-Trump candidates in a secret vote on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.

Trump backers ranging from Elon Musk to conservative commentators Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson are leading a loud public campaign for the chamber's new Republican majority to elect Trump loyalist Rick Scott rather than institutionalists John Thune or John Cornyn when Republicans meet in a closed-door session on Wednesday.

Trump allies try to shake clubby US Senate leadership ahead of his return

We all know secret ballots are never good, and why can’t We the People see who our Senators voted for? Also all of a sudden, GOP senators are speaking up about Trump’s tax plan, how it will add 7.5 Trillion to the deficit over the next 10 years. Really? Where have they been this entire time that Democrats kept adding to the deficit. It is infuriating.

What is the House doing, well they are scheduling meetings to investigate UFOs Congress promises to 'pull back the curtain' on secret UFO research as whistleblowers prepare to testify I am the first one to say expose government secrets, but really, the election was won in a historic fashion and We the People clearly mandated what we determine as important. The last I checked UFOs was nowhere in the agenda spoken of in the election. Let’s get our country and economy in order FIRST and then we can focus on items such as this. This should not be on the agenda right now.

The Swamp is going to try and drag their feet and stall as they did in Trump’s first term. We cannot allow this. They need to do their jobs, the job they were elected to do. I am going to use the word “Elected” loosely right now because that is debatable for some. But for purposes of our current Agenda, the Congress we have, is the Congress we have. So we will have to work with that.

We the People have to learn their phone numbers, email addresses and any additional contact info that is publicly available. They serve the people and they need to know they can be voted out at the next election. Here are a few tips:

Be firm, but respectful.

Be persistent, not aggressive.

Be consistent and calm.

We can do this patriots, our Declaration of Independence states:

Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, --That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government…

We the People are the governed, they operate off of our consent and we have forgotten that. If they don’t do what we elected them to do, we can and will change it.

Let’s take our Country back!

