Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steven ward's avatar
Steven ward
19h

Yes like George Carlin said..there is a special club and we ain't in it..the SAR fellow…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Patriot Historian 76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture