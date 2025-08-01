20th Century saw some of the world’s bloodiest and modern wars. As weaponry advanced so did the atrocities of war. However, this post is not about kinetic wars. This is about a different war that we are in the middle of RIGHT NOW! Much of the people are not even aware of what is going on. There are a small group of people trying to rule the world, and a small group of people fighting to stop them. In the middle is the general public at various stages of awakening.

Lets take a step back for a quick second, about 100 years ago the world was small, no the earth wasn’t smaller, our world was small because travel and global communications did not exist as it does in this present form. Now we can be on the other side of the world in a day, and talk or see someone on the other side of the world instantaneously with voice/video chat. Why do I bring this up, because there has always been those in power that wish to rule their kingdom. Egyptians ruled Egypt and its surrounding areas, Romans in their neighboring areas, etc. But as travel and communication advanced so did the rule of farther lands under the control of one leader or small group, an Oligarchy. Now think for a minute, do you think it is possible for an oligarchy under the right conditions, can rule the earth? The answer is YES, and it is happening, globalism is essentially consolidating countries under one global rule. But who is in charge and who is electing them?

This small group of unelected people, have essentially coronated themselves as rulers of the earth, but the old way of conquering will not work. They know people will not willingly give up their rights and freedoms to a small group of people that were not elected. So they have to overtake the earth in a manner that is non-violent (they do use violence sparingly), non confrontational and leave the infrastructure largely intact yet let the people believe they are asking for it. Strange right, who would ask to be ruled?

This has been in the making for decades, and it has been coming to fruition in the last decade, but why now? Well the short answer is the world is small. The long answer is this global oligarchy has through the overtaking of the financial system been able to purchase the companies, media, and people needed to proceed as planned. This is why it is an information war, not a kinetic war. Their tools are Hollywood, paid politicians, the Media, Corporate DEI Woke policies, censorship, population control, failed education system, foreign interference, etc. This is their ammunition and we are the target.

All of this sounds crazy, there is no way this is happening, all you have to do is understand it is possible and you will be able to see. We are in the middle of an information war and one day as more and more is revealed more will make sense.

I know prove it right! First look at every major alleged conspiracy, Rigged elections, J6, Russiagate, ObamaGate, The Clintons, etc. I can go on and on, they all have the same group of people fighting to hide it. It is literally the same group of people. Now enters President Trump, ok I can hear those saying oh no another Trump follower. Well first off, YES, I support President Trump and voted for him three times. But ask yourself why do they hate him so much? It drives the left and some RINOs crazy, literally crazy, why? We have seen Republicans before, Bush, Bush Sr, etc and they NEVER hated them like Trump. Why because they were on the same side, regardless of the R or D by their name. They are buddies because they have the same goal. They have to take down America to overtake the world. Our United States Constitution is very unique and the oligarchs know this. It is a document that constrains the government and that is our secret weapon. So they stopped teaching that in school years ago, they got rid of the Pledge of Allegiance, removed the Bible from schools, destroyed the nuclear family. You can literally see their playbook.

So I ask one, more time, do you think this is possible? If the answer is no, thank you for reading this far and have a great day! If the answer is YES, then share this, share this with everyone because the only way we have the opportunity to win this information war is to let people know they are in an Information War. There is much more to do, but that alone is the first step.

Thats how we win, history will judge us and future generations will look back on what we do today and they will critique how could we not see it. We can and we have to use the same telecommunications ammunition in our favor. There are many battles ahead, but step one, acknowledge the INFORMATION WAR OF the 21st CENTURY!

-Patriot Historian 76

