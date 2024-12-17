Patriotic Historian 76

Patriotic Historian 76

Home
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

December 2024

November 2024

The upcoming year of 2025 cannot come fast enough!
Should we be worried about the calm?
  
Patriot Historian 76
They don't care about We the People!
Just a side note: They NEVER did.
  
Patriot Historian 76
1
Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)
What is it and why it is absolutely essential to America's future.
  
Patriot Historian 76
1
We have to Watch Congress!
Some of them have not gotten the Memo, that Trump will be the 47th President of the United States
  
Patriot Historian 76
1
Make America Great Again!
It is time to take our country back!
  
Patriot Historian 76
2
The Calm Before the Storm
Election Day 2024: Mid-day Thoughts
  
Patriot Historian 76
Election Time is Here, the Time is Now
Let's Make America Great Again!
  
Patriot Historian 76
1
Tip me with Bitcoin
Hello Fellow Patriots,
  
Patriot Historian 76
© 2025 Patriot Historian 76
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture